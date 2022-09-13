PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The FBI is conducting an investigation at the North Burial Ground in Providence.

Multiple law enforcement sources confirmed the FBI is exhuming a body at a dig site. Cemetery employees were also spotted at the scene.

Kristen Setera from the FBI’s Boston office told 12 News the evidence response team is conducting an investigation at the site.

“To protect the integrity of the ongoing investigation we are going to decline comment, but we can assure you there is no threat to public safety,” Setera said.

Tim White contributed to this report.