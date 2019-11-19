FBI: Drug ring broken up; suspects playing ‘Russian roulette’ with people’s lives

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Police seized more than 1,000 grams of fentanyl and have charged 13 people following a months-long investigation into a Providence drug ring.

United States Attorney for the District of Rhode Island Aaron Weisman said officers executed eight search warrants Tuesday morning throughout Providence.

Weisman said of the 13 people charged in the drug ring, 11 are in federal custody — adding the other two suspects are expected to be in custody soon.

PROJECT SAFE NEIGHBORHOODS: Department of Justice announces big fentanyl bust. 13 charged, 8 search warrants executed, and more than a thousand grams of fentanyl recovered. Most of the suspects are from Providence. pic.twitter.com/vJDFkdVkM1 — Shiina LoSciuto (@ShiinaHL) November 19, 2019

During the searches, officers found more than 600 grams of fentanyl, 610 fentanyl pills, 67 grams of crack cocaine and 102 grams of cocaine — all of which worth approximately $175,000. Police also found three firearms.

“Dealing deadly drugs was a family affair, and for their suppliers a very dangerous one, as illustrated by the firearms we seized throughout the course of the investigation,” Special Agent of the FBI Boston Division Joseph Bonavolonta said. “If that’s not troubling enough, we allege at least two of these drug dealers were playing Russian roulette with people’s lives, pushing pills that were disguised as prescription painkillers when they were really fentanyl.”

Bonavolonta said the FBI’s State Streets Task Force conducted 29 video-recorded drug deals throughout the course of the investigation.

Weisman said many of the suspects have “lengthy criminal records” — with several of them currently serving suspended or probationary sentences.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information is provided.