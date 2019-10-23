Fane tower will not adversely affect historic districts, review finds

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – The developer of the so-called Fane tower on Wednesday received a key approval from the state historic preservation officer, who determined construction of the 46-story skyscraper would not adversely affect the surrounding historic districts in Providence.

J. Paul Loether, who serves as the state historic preservation officer, or SHPO, submitted the 14-page report to the I-195 Redevelopment District Commission, detailing various ways the proposed tower – known officially as Hope Point Tower – would change the former Interstate 195 land in Providence.

The changes, however, would not be detrimental to the character and significance of the surrounding historic areas, including the College Hill Historic District, the Downtown Providence Historic District and the Providence Jewelry Manufacturing Historic District, according to the report.

“While the construction of the tower will affect the setting of each of these properties, and while the effect will be direct, it will not be adverse,” Loether wrote in his decision.

Loether, in his position as SHPO, has the authority to review the project because of an obscure clause in the original agreement made in 2000 between the state and federal governments when I-195 was relocated.

The agreement requires the officer to review and approve redevelopment proposals for consistency in accordance with the historic areas.

The SHPO approval, although seemingly minimal in a grand scheme of what’s been a highly controversial project, was necessary in allowing the proposed tower of luxury apartments to move forward.

The developer, Jason Fane, has signaled the regulatory approval is paramount to his effort moving forward.

“We’re happy about this,” Fane spokesperson Jim Malachowski told Target 12.

Earlier this month, Malachowski said the developer didn’t want to file a tax-treaty application with a price tag of $300,000, originally due several months ago, until he received the SHPO approval.

When contacted Wednesday, Malachowski said discussions between Fane and the I-195 commission are underway about the next deadline set for Dec. 1.

The tower has been a point of contention among regulators, lawmakers and community members since it was first proposed more than a year ago.

When asked about the SHPO decision on Wednesday, longtime Fane tower critic Sharon Steele said she disagreed with Loether’s decision.

“You cannot erect a 600-foot monstrosity without it impacting everything,” said Sharon, who is also president of the Jewelry District Association. “This is a little place.”

The skyscraper would become the tallest building in Rhode Island.

Eli Sherman (esherman@wpri.com) is a Target 12 investigative reporter for WPRI 12. Follow him on Twitter and on Facebook.