PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The controversial luxury residential skyscraper project in Providence dubbed the “Fane Tower” will not be built.

The chairman of the I-195 Commission, Marc Crisafulli, said the Fane Organization has opted not to continue with the project. The developers were in the middle of attempting to negotiate a new design approval with the state commission, ahead of a late March closing date for the $3 million sale of the land.

“The Fane Organization has informed us that they are no longer proceeding with the proposed development on Parcel 42,” Crisafulli said in a statement. “As a result, their contractual rights will lapse later this month. We appreciate the Fanes’ interest in investing in Rhode Island, and we look forward to making the parcel available for another developer.”

In a statement, developer Jason Fane said it was no longer feasible to move forward with the development “due to recent risk factors outside of my control.”

“I came to Providence with a vision for a great and iconic project that would provide much-needed housing, quality jobs, and revenue for local government and have worked long and hard to make it a reality,” he said in a statement. “I wish the I-195 Redevelopment District Commission, the City of Providence, and the State of Rhode Island success with their plans for further development in the I-195 District.”

Fane did not elaborate on what the risk factors entailed, and a spokesperson declined to comment further.

The controversial tower proposal drew ire from residents for its height and design — it would have been the tallest building in Rhode Island — but had support from state leaders and unions.

It divided local elected officials, some of whom applauded development of new housing and jobs, while others said the tower didn’t align with the city’s comprehensive plan and did not contain any affordable units.

The R.I. Supreme Court even weighed in last year, ruling in Fane’s favor on the height issue.

The proposal dragged on for years, even after the Fane Organization got a purchase & sale agreement for the old highway land.

Jason Fane, the New York developer, had said the previously-approved design was no longer financially feasible, prompting the last-minute request to change the plans.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.