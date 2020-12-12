Family still looking for answers 12 years after loved one killed

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The holidays can be a difficult time for people who have lost loved ones.

Whether it’s a recent loss or a long time ago, the memories of family being together make it a sad time.

It was 12 years ago that Gina Isom died almost instantly when she was hit by a vehicle that then took off from the intersection of Atwells Avenue and Cutler Street in Providence.

Over the years, there haven’t been many leads as to who that driver was, but her family is still hopeful that someone is out there living with that guilt and will come forward.

“They took a beautiful woman away from us,” said Isom’s sister, Renee Griffin.

But her large family isn’t just heartbroken, they’re also still longing for closure in her tragic death. She was killed by a hit and run driver on December 9 2008, at the age of 41.

“Only thing that the police know is it’s a dark sedan so that’s not really much to go on. I call them, they say we don’t have anything.”

Griffin has made it her mission to find the person who killed her sister, her best friend. She was living in California at the time of Isom’s death.

“She called me and she said she needed me and I said, ‘I’m going to be there for Christmas.’ She didn’t even make Christmas. And I still, the guilt is still there.”

Gina’s only son, Rachon Waite, was just 18 when she died.

“We still had a lot of things we needed to do as mother and son that never happened,” Waite said.

He wishes she got to meet her four grandchildren.

“They still never got to meet her and they still love her and they don’t physically see her but they know of her history, so they missed out on a lot. They’re growing up and we have to go off the stories that we tell them without her being here and enjoying life with us.”

Griffin said there’s still a $10,000 dollar reward for anyone who can solve this homicide.

“We’re not going to stop looking for you. We’re not. Believe that. We’re not going to stop looking for you.”

If you have any information as to who killed Gina Isom, you’re asked to call Providence police.