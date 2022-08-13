PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – It’s been a week since Ka Xiong was killed while walking home in Providence.

The 79-year-old was walking from the Peace & Plenty Community Garden when she was struck by a car at the Intersection of Potters Avenue and Baxter Street.

The Xiong family says the community garden was like a second home for Ka, who was there everyday.

“You like think she will come back, but day by day she not come back,” Chia Xiong said.

Emotions are still raw for the family after they heard the tragic news that their loved one had succumbed to her injuries.

“We couldn’t believe it,” Xiong said.

Ka’s sister-in law Chia Xiong spoke with 12 News about the tragic incident. She says the family wants to make sure no one else has to grieve a senseless loss of life.

“We’d love to see the streets safer, not just for her, but for others here. They would love to see some kind of justice here,” she said.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help with funeral expenses.

According to Providence police, a 27-year-old man has been cited after he claims he didn’t see the woman or even know if he had actually hit her.