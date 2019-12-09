Live Now
Family of victim in deadly hit-and-run holds onto hope cold case will be solved

Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — It’s been 11 years since Gina Isom was killed by a hit-and-run driver in Providence — and her family still hopes the person who left her for dead will be brought to justice.

Isom, 41, was crossing the road at the intersection of Atwells Avenue and Cutler Street when she was hit by a vehicle.

Police never found the driver of the vehicle that hit Isom.

Her sister, Rene Griffin, said as each year passes, it never gets any easier.

“Oh it was devastating,” she said. “You know this is really hard, you know she was fun-loving. I mean — everybody loved her.”

Griffin said her family continues to return to the intersection where her sister was killed each year, in hopes that someone in the area will point investigators in the right direction.

“You know, we can’t sleep until we know who the person was who did it and then we can get closure and then we can just move on,” Griffin said.

Anyone who knows anything about the crash is urged to contact the Providence Police Department at (401) 272-3121.

