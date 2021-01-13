Man injured in officer-involved moped crash sues Providence Police

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Jhamal Gonsalves, the Providence man critically injured in an officer-involved moped crash last year, has filed a lawsuit against the city through his mother and fiancée.

The crash, which took place on Oct. 18, left 24-year-old Gonsalves in a coma. Gonsalves, his family reports, has woken up but remains in serious condition at a medical facility in New Jersey.

The lawsuit was filed Wednesday and claims Gonsalves “was operating his vehicle in a safe manner and using due care” when Providence officers “used excessive and unsafe force” to stop Gonsalves, resulting in the crash.

Gonsalves was traveling down Elmwood Avenue when Officer Kyle Endres began pursuing him, the lawsuit states.

A second officer, identified in the lawsuit as Officer Brad McParlin, was waiting in his cruiser near Bissell Street when Endres requested by radio officers “block him in.”

At that point, the lawsuit states McParlin pulled forward onto Elmwood Avenue to block traffic.

In an attempt to avoid hitting McParlin’s cruiser, Gonsalves “was forced to turn his vehicle onto Bissell Street, thereby resulting in him losing control of his moped which went onto the sidewalk and struck a wall,” according to the lawsuit. Gonsalves was then ejected from his moped and rendered unconscious.

At the same time, the lawsuit states Endres “turned his vehicle in a negligent and reckless manner onto the sidewalk … causing his vehicle to strike a stop sign and Mr. Gonsalves.”

The lawsuit claims Gonsalves “was traveling within the speed limit, operating his vehicle safely and had done nothing to warrant pursuit or arrest” and the officers’ actions were “an unwarranted exertion of force.”

Following a months-long investigation, Attorney General Peter Neronha determined that Endres’ actions did not rise to the criminal standard of “recklessness,” though they may have been civilly negligent.

“Frankly, there is no evidence to build an even more challenging case that Officer Endres intended to cause harm here,” Neronha said. “The evidence does not support that.”

Despite not facing criminal charges, the department disciplined Endres and several other officers who were involved in the crash and its aftermath for their actions.

The department also determined the officers weren’t trying to box Gonsalves in as Endres requested via radio, which would’ve been in violation of their pursuit policy.

Gonsalves family had previously told 12 News they want the officers responsible for the crash to be held liable.

“This is all on the negligence of these officers,” Mark Gonsalves, Jhamal’s father, said. “The care falls on the negligence of the city and state because they put these officers … they gave them their jobs.”

The lawsuit claims the injuries Gonsalves suffered at the hands of the officers “are severe and permanent.” Gonsalves, the lawsuit states, “has endured multiple surgeries, hospitalizations, rehabilitative treatment and had endured severe emotional distress.”

His family is seeking monetary damages as they struggle to keep up with mounting medical bills.

12 News reached out to the city for comment on the lawsuit, to which a spokesperson replied, “Our law department has not received the lawsuit yet, but as expected, the city does not comment on ongoing litigation.”