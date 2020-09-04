Family of 5 displaced after Riverside house fire

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A Riverside family was forced from their home after a fire broke out Friday morning.

Crews responding to 136 Glenrose Dr. around 8:30 a.m. found heavy flames coming from the side of the house and made a quick, aggressive attack, according to Battalion Chief Julian Bayuk.

Bayuk said the fire quickly spread into the kitchen and attic. Crews were able to get the roof opened up but a second alarm was called for backup.

“Big deal today was the heat,” Bayuk said. “It was hot and humid, so we went to two alarms to make sure the guys weren’t overworked and helped as needed.”

No injuries were reported. One firefighter partially fell through the roof while they were venting, Bayuk said, but he was able to get himself out.

The home has been deemed inhabitable due to smoke and water damage.

The Red Cross has been called in to help the family — two adults and three children. They were home at the time of the fire but able to get out safely.