Family IDs missing East Providence man who fell into water, asks for help bringing him home

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ The family of a man who fell into the water near the East Providence Yacht Club earlier this month is asking the community to help continue their search, according to a statement issued Tuesday through their attorney.

The family of Dennis “Mousey” Lonardo, 61, said he was “a beloved father, grandfather and great-grandfather.”

“While we know what the ultimate conclusion will be, we ask that whoever is able will continue to aid us in our search so that we can bring him home and bring closure to our family,” the family said.

Lonardo, who lived alone on a boat in the pier, was reported missing on March 5. The search began the next day after police saw surveillance video of him falling into the water earlier in the week.

First responders looked for Lonardo in the waters surrounding the yacht club for several hours before ultimately suspending their search.

The family thanked the search teams and divers who assisted in looking for Lonardo.