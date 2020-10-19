Family IDs man in serious moped crash; police investigating whether officer was involved

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The officer who may have been involved in a serious moped crash Sunday night has been placed on administrative leave, according to Providence Public Safety Commissioner Steven Paré.

Providence Police Col. Hugh Clements said the incident occurred while officers were responding to dozens of calls from residents regarding hundreds of off-road vehicles driving through the streets of Providence and several other surrounding communities.

“These vehicles operated in a completely unsafe manner,” Clements said. “Reckless, left of center, maneuvering into oncoming traffic, no regard for others safety… What we do in these events is try to monitor their path and follow them from a safe distance.”

Clements said the officer, who is a six-year veteran of the force, was driving down Elmwood Avenue towards Cranston in a marked police cruiser when the moped in front of the officer took an abrupt right turn, lost control and crashed into a building.

The operator, identified by family members as Portsmouth resident Jhamal Gonsalves, was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

Police are still investigating whether the officer hit the 24-year-old with his cruiser. The officer will remain on administrative leave until the investigation is complete, Clements said.

Mayor Jorge Elorza addressed the incident Monday, promising “a transparent and complete investigation” into the crash.

Elorza called the excessive number of off-road vehicles on city streets a public safety concern.

“That’s when you see them even more emboldened and that’s when you see them take on even riskier and riskier activities for themselves, and for anyone else who happens to be out on the road,” Elorza said. “So absolutely it is a major, major public safety challenge and it’s one that we’re going to continue to address with all of the tools that we have.”

Gonsalves’ family members tell 12 News he is currently in a coma and is suffering from severe swelling to the head and internal bleeding.

His mother said he was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash and his moped was registered, but Clements said the moped was not registered and did not have plates.