PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Family members have identified the woman stuck and killed in a hit-and-run in Providence as Violet Barracks.

The incident happened on Union Avenue in the area of the Route 10 off-ramp Saturday evening.

The family of Violet Barracks is calling for change so no other family has to grieve the loss they’re grieving today. @wpri12 https://t.co/LDpaLuRUD5 pic.twitter.com/NZ1vXlj5C7 — Kait Walsh (@KaitLouiseWalsh) May 1, 2022

Violet is the aunt of R.I. Black Business Association CEO Lisa Ranglin and State Rep. Marcia R. Ranglin-Vassell.

Right now, police have not said if they have made any arrests and the incident remains under investigation.