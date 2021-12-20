Family displaced by East Providence fire

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A residential building in East Providence has been deemed unlivable after a fire broke out Monday morning.

The building, which fire officials likened to a cottage, is located behind a home on Planet Avenue in Riverside.

Battalion Chief Julian Bayuk said they responded there just before 8 a.m. and arrived to find heavy fire coming from the rear of the structure.

Everyone was able to get out safely, according to Bayuk, and firefighters managed to keep the flames from spreading to the neighboring homes.

Those who live in the main home will be able to return, but Bayuk said the residents of the detached building were displaced by the fire.

The American Red Cross indicated it was providing help to one family consisting of an adult and a child.

The cause of the fire is now under investigation.

While there’s no indication about the cause at this time, Bayuk noted that fires sparked by Christmas trees, space heaters, candles and woodstoves are common this time of year.