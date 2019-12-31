Families celebrate ‘Noon Year’ at Providence Children’s Museum

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The first ball drop of New Year’s Eve occurred a little early this year.

Mayor Jorge Elorza and his son Omar rung in the “Noon Year” with local children and families at the Providence Children’s Museum on Tuesday.

“We have hundreds of families and hundreds of kids here and it’s nice because people are always looking for a nice, family-friendly thing to do especially when you have little kids,” Elorza said. “What a better way to do it than right here at the Children’s Museum? Children are having a good time, families are together, what a perfect way to ring in 2020.”

The highlight of the celebration was a parade through the museum led by Elorza and his son. The parade finished with a countdown to Noon Year.

This was the cutest New Year's Eve ball drop (feat. Mayor @Jorge_Elorza and Baby Omar) !@ProvCM hosted its own #NewYearsEve celebration for those who have an early bedtime tonight. @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/Oymb8ysqhU — Alexandra Leslie (@AlexandraLeslie) December 31, 2019

Elorza also spoke about all of the New Year’s Eve festivities that will be taking place at Waterplace Park and other spots around the city.

“There’s going to be some fireworks, food trucks, some music, a lot for the entire family,” he said. “It’s a great way to celebrate among family but among thousands of your best friends throughout the city too.”

Elorza encouraged everyone to have fun but said to do so responsibly and if you’re drinking – stay out of the driver’s seat by assigning a designated driver or taking advantage of rideshare apps and free rides to private residences within the city from Providence Firefighters.