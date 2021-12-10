Explosion causes fire to spread to an industrial building in East Providence

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I (WPRI) — East Providence firefighters put out a two-alarm fire at a commercial building that was caused by an explosion on Friday.

Fire officials responded to Ferris Avenue at 3:30 pm for the reported explosion. Upon arrival, firefighters find a dust hopper outside the building that was on fire.

Fire Chief Glenn Quick says the fire from the dust hopper spread to the interior of the building and was quickly knocked down.

No injuries have been reported and the East Providence fire marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.

