Thanksgiving travel expected to reach near pre-pandemic levels

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Millions of travelers are expected to hit the road and skies over the Thanksgiving holiday week, with AAA projecting travel to reach near pre-pandemic levels.

According to AAA, travelers hoping to reunite with family can expect an 80 percent increase in air travel.

But the agency is also warning Rhode Island drivers that since they fall within traffic patterns between Boston and New York to plan accordingly, as they can expect heavy congestion in those areas during rush hour.

Planning accordingly is just what South Carolina resident Lynn Habbestead and her family did.

“It’s chaos, our families chaos, but that’s what we look forward to,” Habbestead said.

Habbestead’s son is in the military and she says she can’t remember the last time the whole family was able to spend the holidays together.

“Jen, how long has it been since we’ve been together as a family? Several, several, years,” she said.

Samantha Perez said she is giving thanks that she got to spend the holiday with her best friend who traveled Roanoke, Virginia.

“I haven’t seen her in like 6 months, so it’s been a long time,” Perez said. “I was super happy, I had to hold back tears, I’ve been super excited all day. She’s like home to me so just knowing she’s here with me makes the holidays twenty times better.”

While travel was calm Sunday night at T.F. Green International Airport, New England Region TSA Spokesperson Daniel Velez has tips for travelers as we near Thursday.

“Get there two hours ahead. If you’re traveling on those days come prepared, have your ID out and be ready to go and enjoy your holiday,” Velez said.

AAA is also predicting that over 53-million Americans will travel for the Thanksgiving holiday, an increase of 13 percent from 2020.