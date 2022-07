PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) is working to clear an excavator that got stuck under a bridge on I-95 South in Providence.

RIDOT said the excavator is stuck under the Broad Street overpass near the Thurbers Avenue curve.

While all lanes remain open, traffic has been backed up for several hours.

RIDOT plans on closing that portion of the highway around 6:30 p.m. to remove the trapped vehicle.