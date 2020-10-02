Ex-AP, Baltimore Sun reporter Erika Niedowski dies at 46

Providence

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy: Patrick Laverty

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A former journalist for The Associated Press and a Pulitzer Prize finalist for The Baltimore Sun has died. Erika Niedowski was 46.

Niedowski’s longtime partner, Patrick Laverty, says she died Friday after a brief and sudden illness that was not COVID-19-related.

At AP, Niedowski was an acting correspondent and reporter in Providence from 2011-2014, anchoring coverage of the Rhode Island Statehouse.

She also reported extensively on the homicide investigation of former New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez and the controversy around former Red Sox pitcher Curt Schilling’s failed 38 Studios video game venture.

She was a 2004 Pulitzer finalist for explanatory reporting for The Sun.

Providence

