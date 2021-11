PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Esperanza-Hope and Lights & Sirens International came together to give out a thousand free turkeys and food bags to struggling families.

The event took place at Roger Williams Park in Providence Saturday afternoon.

Esperanza-Hope’s mission is to fortify a positive vision of the future for low-income families and homeless in Rhode Island, and for children in the poorest communities of the Dominican Republic.