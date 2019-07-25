Emergency meeting requested by Club Seven owner

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — After the Providence Board of Licenses voted to permanently close a Federal Hill nightclub following a deadly stabbing that happened outside the club last month, the owner filed an appeal with the State Department of Business regulation. An emergency meeting was scheduled for Thursday morning.

Club Seven on Spruce Street has faced questions and controversy following the deadly incident that claimed the life of 28-year old Stephen Cabral of North Providence on June 30.

It has now set a new precedent for nightlife in the Capital City and led city officials to reevaluate the time clubs close every day.

An ordinance was recently introduced by a Providence councilwoman that would put a one-year old on 2 a.m. liquor licenses for new businesses.

“They don’t want 2 a.m. licenses on Atwells Avenue,” said Nick Hemond, attorney for Club Seven.