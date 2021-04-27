Elorza’s $540M Providence budget includes police diversion plan, Biden relief money

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza is proposing to increase the city budget by $29 million in the upcoming year, mostly using federal funds from the American Rescue Plan Act that President Biden signed last month.

The mayor’s $540 million proposed budget for fiscal year 2021-22 also includes a pilot program to start diverting mental health calls away from police, a $15 minimum wage for city workers, and pay raises for most employees.

Elorza is proposing no change in property tax rates for residents or businesses, though his administration still estimates the city will generate about $7 million in additional tax revenue next year due to the natural expansion of the tax rolls.

The mayor pre-taped his annual budget address earlier Tuesday, which streamed online at 6:15 p.m. The address, which usually takes place in the council chambers, was virtual again this year due to the pandemic.

The budget must be approved by the City Council, which typically does so in June, shortly before the new fiscal year begins on July 1. But the current fiscal year’s budget was delayed by nearly a year due to the pandemic, and the mayor signed it into law just 12 days before releasing the new one.

The city is expecting to receive more than $150 million from the American Rescue Plan Act, which was the first COVID stimulus bill in which Congress included direct aid for states and cities to cover revenue shortfalls in their budgets.

Elorza said he’ll form a task force to solicit community input on how to spend the lion’s share of the money, but he already proposed spending $33 million of it Tuesday night, including $16 million to cover unspecified “eligible expenditures” in the general fund and expected revenue shortfalls.

In addition, Elorza is proposing to spend nearly $17 million of the federal relief money on items such as summer camps and jobs for Providence youth, early learning infrastructure and grants to public libraries.

As discussion continues about changing police policy, Elorza is proposing to spend $600,000 on a pilot program to study diverting certain mental health and social service emergency calls away from the police.

“It’s time that trained experts respond to individuals who want a helping a hand and not handcuffs,” Elorza said in his prepared remarks.

An audit of the police department released earlier this month suggested creating an entirely new office to oversee emergency response. It would direct non-criminal matters such as mental health, addiction and homelessness to other agencies.

“Rather than the public safety department being the main hub through which all community safety is achieved, the current police and fire departments should be one spoke among many,” Elorza said.

In the same vein, the mayor is proposing to add a new city director to oversee equity and inclusion, in addition to the previously announced new position of a policy major to oversee diversion services and community relations.

Achieving the goal of diverting calls — and possibly funds — away from the police could take years. In the meantime, the city is increasing the number of police officers, planning to hold a six-month police academy in May that will hire 50 new officers.

Elorza’s budget proposal increases the overall police budget by about $2 million, which includes the 4.5% raises for officers negotiated in a recent collective bargaining agreement.

Elorza is proposing to give non-union Providence employees a 3% raise in the upcoming year. Raises are also locked in for firefighters and unionized city workers, per their contracts.

The mayor’s budget will also include the proposed salary increases authorized last week by the Providence Salary Review Commission, which met for the first time since 2017 to recommend raising salaries for the mayor, city councilors and top city workers.

Even if the recommendations are adopted by the City Council, the increases only represent a cap on the position’s salary, not an automatic raise for the people in those jobs. The mayor’s current salary cap is $143,000, for example, but Elorza makes $125,000. The Salary Review Commission recommended raising the salary cap for the mayor to $150,000.

As the city climbs out of the pandemic and starts holding downtown events again, Elorza proposed to nearly double the budget for PVDFest and other downtown programming to $550,000. PVDFest will be spread out over several months this year instead of one massive festival in June.

Elorza is also proposing to make the fully required $93 million payment to the pension fund, an increase of $3 million from last year, and a $100,000 payment to the rainy day fund.

Budget documents laying out the mayor’s tax-and-spending plans in more detail are expected to be posted online Tuesday evening.

