Elorza to announce grant program to support microbusinesses impacted by COVID-19

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza in partnership with Local Initiatives Support Corporation (LISC) Rhode Island, will announce a grant program to support local micro-businesses who were impacted by COVID-19.

Elorza is set to announce the program during a Zoom call at 10 a.m.

12 News plans to stream the Zoom call live right here on WPRI.com and in the WPRI 12 app.

On Oct. 29, qualified low-moderate income businesses can apply for grants up to $10,000 for working capital and business expenses.