Elorza: State takeover of schools needs end date

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza said the state intervention of city schools should have an expiration date.

Elorza said he isn’t sure yet how far out that end date should be but said, “I think the smartest way to go is to put a certain end date on it where we agree to review and see whether the state intervention should continue.”

During a taping of WPRI 12’s Newsmakers, Elorza was also asked about a trip he took to Hawaii immediately following a devastating report by Johns Hopkins University on the schools. The trip for a U.S. Conference of Mayors event was widely criticized.

In the video above, Elorza said he “probably” would have done that differently in hindsight.

