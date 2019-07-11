Providence communications staffer resigns over Fung tweet

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza has accepted the resignation of communications staffer Kevin Aherne who sent, then deleted, a tweet criticizing Cranston Police and Mayor Allan Fung.

“I reached out to Mayor Fung yesterday and I apologized on behalf of the city,” Elorza told reporters. “That was inexcusable and inappropriate and Mr. Aherne no longer works for the city.”

Aherne, who was the director of communications in the planning department, posted the tweet on Tuesday night with a photo of a Warwick Police cruiser pulled over in a median apparently speaking to panhandlers.

Aherne, evidently mistaking the cruiser for Cranston Police, wrote: “Oh @CranstonPolice, criminalizing poverty. @AllanFungRI go Fung yourself.”

Fung quickly responded on Twitter, tagging Elorza and writing: “Your staff should consult @GinaRaimondo’s campaign on how to properly identify Cranston, the best city in the state.”

Dear @Jorge_Elorza – Your staff should consult @GinaRaimondo’s campaign on how to properly identify Cranston, the best city in the state. #NotACranstonPoliceCar #HeardBetterSlamsFromA5thGrader pic.twitter.com/2bV7JlmT05 — Mayor Allan Fung (@AllanFungRI) July 10, 2019

Fung was referring to an attack ad Raimondo’s campaign released in 2018 criticizing Cranston, while showing video of streets in Providence.

Reached by phone, Aherne confirmed he was resigning over the tweet.

“I really enjoyed the opportunity to represent the city that I love and I’m looking forward to moving on,” Aherne said. He declined to elaborate about the tweet itself, which has now been deleted.

Aherne, a former newspaper reporter, started working for the city in March with an annual salary of $60,000, according to a spokesperson.

Steph Machado (smachado@wpri.com) covers Providence, politics and more for WPRI 12. Follow her on Twitter and on Facebook