Elorza signs Providence’s FY22 budget

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza signed the city’s budget into law Friday morning.

Thursday night, the Providence City Council approved a nearly $540 million budget for the second time by a vote of 9-to-6 for the fiscal year that began July 1.

Since the budget wasn’t signed until 16 days into the fiscal year, Elorza’s office says tax bills are now going out and there will be a grace period for the first payment until Aug. 27. They were normally due July 24.

The amended version of Elorza’s initial proposal from April includes an increase in police funding, no change in tax rates, a $15 minimum wage for city employees and millions of dollars less in school funding than the state-run Providence Public School Department had requested.