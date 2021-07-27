Elorza signs ordinance prioritizing street, sidewalk improvements throughout Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza signed an ordinance Tuesday aimed at ensuring the city’s streets are maintained, safe and clean for both residents and visitors alike.

Through the Green and Complete Streets Ordinance, the city will prioritize sidewalk, bike lane and public transit improvements while also making streets safer in design. In addition, the city will also prioritize streetscaping by adding lighting, trash and recycling bins and benches.

The initiative also establishes a permanent 12-member Green and Complete Streets Advisory Council, which will be in charge of reviewing significant construction or repair projects throughout the city.

Elorza said the ordinance builds upon the city’s commitment to ensure “all city streets are designed with intention.”

While the initiative will support safer travel conditions, Elorza said everyone must continue to keep travel safety practices in mind.

“It is only part of the solution,” he said of the ordinance. “We must care for our friends and neighbors by obeying speed limits and sharing the road responsibly.”

“We need travelers, whether by car, motorcycle, bike, or foot, to obey the rules of the road so that people stay safe and avoid injury,” Providence Police Chief Hugh Clements added. “Tragedy can be avoided if travelers obey speed limits, observe stop signs, and avoid distracted driving. We must come together for the safety of all who use our streets.”

The Providence City Council threw its full support behind the ordinance last Wednesday.