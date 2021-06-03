Elorza pushing for state to change Providence teachers’ union contract

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza is again pushing the state to take drastic action to overhaul the city’s schools.

At a rally Wednesday afternoon, Elorza joined parents and community leaders, calling on the state to use its authority under the “Crowley Act” to radically change the teachers’ contract.

Elorza says the state has been dragging its feet.

“It has been our belief that the state has the power to rewrite that contract,” he said. “Well it’s been nearly two years and there’s been very little progress, in fact, there’s been no progress at reforming the contract.”

Earlier on Wednesday, Elorza told 12 News he was not optimistic that negotiations with the teachers union would be successful, feeling they would not agree to the radical changes he says are necessary.

Right now, Providence schools are searching for a new superintendent following the resignation of Harrison Peters.