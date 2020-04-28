Elorza proposes no change to property tax rate, new COVID funding in FY21 budget

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza is proposing to keep the city’s residential and commercial property tax rates steady in the upcoming budget year, while creating a new exemption — pending General Assembly approval — for small businesses that pay tangible taxes.

The budget plan for the fiscal year that starts July 1 also includes some increased spending for items like neighborhood COVID-19 testing, eviction assistance, schools, professional development and more, according to a summary provided by the mayor’s office. It also continues funding some of Elorza’s priorities such as support for doulas, access to menstrual products, early learning and after school programming.

Elorza is planning to give his annual budget address on Wednesday, virtually via Facebook Live rather than holding the traditional public speech in the City Council chambers.

The full budget documents were not immediately available. The budget ordinances were expected to be submitted to the City Council at a 5:30 meeting Tuesday night, but the meeting was abruptly canceled 20 minutes before it was set to start. It’s not immediately clear why the meeting was canceled.

The mayor’s proposal calls for a $24.56 per $1,000 residential property tax rate, with a 40% homestead exemption for those who live in their homes, which remains unchanged from the current year.

The commercial rate is also proposed to stay the same at $36.50 per $1,000 in real estate value.

In a potential boost to small businesses, Elorza is proposing to partly take advantage of Gov. Gina Raimondo’s proposal to decrease the tangible tax, which is paid on the value of items inside a business. If approved by the General Assembly, Providence would not levy the tax on businesses with less than $10,000 worth of tangible property.

The rate would otherwise remain the same, at $55.80 per $1,000 in tangible property. Businesses with more than $10,000 worth of tangible property would still have to pay the tax on the full value of their property, and would not be able to exempt the first $10,000.

The city’s budget proposal, not including schools, represents a .15% increase from the current year’s budget, at $506.8 million.

The budget passed last year totaled $770 million including the schools, but Elorza’s new proposal does not include a total dollar figure for schools because the state took control of the Providence Public School District in November, including its budget.

Elorza’s new proposal instead proposes appropriating $134,446,611 in city funds to the schools, a $4 million increase from last year. It is not yet clear what the total school budget will be including state funds, but last year — when the schools were still under city control — the state contributed an additional $256 million.

Spokespeople for the school district and the R.I. Department of Education did not immediately respond to an email asking when the school budget plan would come out.

The mayor’s proposal fully funds the annual payment to the city’s pension fund, but doesn’t make any planned payment to the rainy day fund amid financial concerns because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Some of the specific proposals — including summer learning, summer internship programs, after-school activities and more — may or may not be canceled or changed depending on public health guidance due to the pandemic.

The budget also funds a new police academy to train and recruit 50 new Providence police officers in the upcoming year.

This is a developing story that will be updated.