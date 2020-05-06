12 RESPONDS //
Elorza plans possible furloughs to balance new city budget

Providence

Providence City Hall (file photo)

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza’s proposed budget for the fiscal year that starts in July is relying in part on weeklong furloughs for a wide swath of employees, his administration revealed Wednesday night.

Larry Mancini, the chief’s chief financial officer, testified at Wednesday night’s City Council Finance Committee meeting that the furloughs are already budgeted in the proposed fiscal 2020-21 budget, though he said discussions are still ongoing with the Local 1033 Providence employees’ union.

He said the budget currently plans for a delay in scheduled raises for employees, along with five furlough days.

“We put it in as a placeholder as a means to be certain that we could balance our budget,” Mancini said under questioning by the committee’s chairman, John Igliozzi.

A furlough day means the employee does not work and does not get paid, according to Mancini, though their full pension contribution will be made based on their original salary.

It was not immediately clear how many employees could be affected. Emily Crowell, Elorza’s communications director, said the the furloughs are planned for both union and non-union Class A employees, which does not include sworn police officers or firefighters.

The furlough days plus the delay in raises would save the city about $1.5 million, according to Mancini.

While emphasizing that the furloughs are not a done deal, Mancini said, “I have to be clear to the committee that it is already included and reflected across the strata in all bargaining unit positions.”

He said if an agreement cannot be reached with the union, the city would look for other cost reductions to balance the budget.

Elorza and his aides had previously said everything is on the table — including furloughs and layoffs — because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but the mayor did not disclose the inclusion of the furlough savings when he rolled out the budget plan that was released on April 28.

In his virtual budget address the following day, the mayor acknowledged “painful decisions” might need to be made because of the COVID-19 pandemic, depending on how much state or federal aid the city receives this year.

In the budget for the current fiscal year, which ends June 30, the city is projecting a loss of $8 million in revenue.

Providence is not the only municipality considering compensation cuts because of the pandemic. Warwick Mayor Joseph Solomon has said he is planning to lay off 50 employees in his upcoming budget plan, while Johnston Mayor Joseph Polisena has already furloughed part-time city employees in his town.

Steph Machado (smachado@wpri.com) covers Providence, politics and more for WPRI 12.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

