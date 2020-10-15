Elorza, Matos spar over police funding after recent violence in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence’s top two elected leaders are butting heads over the issue of hiring new police officers amid a budget crunch and talks of cutting police funding.

The tension between the two Democrats came to a head Thursday with Council President Sabina Matos calling Mayor Jorge Elorza “tone-deaf” on the issue of violence in the city. She was responding to Elorza’s criticism of her for urging him to immediately hire and train new police officers despite no budget being passed to pay for it.

Matos and seven other council members on Wednesday had called on the mayor to initiate an “immediate start to the police academy” amid an uptick in violence including a triple shooting this week that resulted in a young man’s death.

The call comes as the council and mayor’s office have been working to find potential savings in the police department budget; hiring 50 new officers as currently proposed for the academy would represent a budget increase.

“In one breath, Council President Matos says she wants to take money away from the police budget and in another breath, she says she wants to hire more police officers,” Elorza said in an email Wednesday night. “You can’t have it both ways.”

In April, Elorza proposed increasing the police budget by $1.4 million to pay for salaries and benefits for a 50-officer academy slated to begin in February. Recruitment was already well underway prior to the pandemic, but both Elorza and the council have discussed delaying or shrinking the size of the academy due to the city’s financial crunch amid the pandemic.

The City Council has not passed a budget for the fiscal year that started July 1 as Providence leaders await word on state and federal aid.

Matos shot back at Elorza Thursday morning, insisting the city can both hire new officers and find savings in the police budget.

“His tone-deafness on the issue of violence is alarming and concerning,” said Matos, a potential candidate for mayor in 2022. “His quip of not being able to have it ‘both ways’ (referring to a police academy and reinvestment) is a fallacy, simplistic, divisive, and disingenuous.”

In addition to the funds for salaries, benefits, uniforms and firearms for the new officers, Providence will also need to find money for a new police training facility in order to hold another academy. The building previously used was deemed to be in too poor a condition to continue using, and the city put out an advertisement seeking bids for a facility to buy or lease earlier this year.

“The mayor is not tone deaf — he is literally living and breathing these experiences with our community,” Elorza spokesperson Emily Crowell said in response to Matos. “He has translated on behalf of neighbors and regularly meets with them to discuss issues impacting their day-to-day lives — including community safety.”

Matos claimed she had reached out to the mayor following a recent shooting on Dorchester Avenue near both of their homes to discuss “this issue plaguing every corner of our city,” but has not heard back.

“Now is not the time to pick a fight, mayor. Please call me back and let’s talk about solutions,” Matos said.

It was not immediately clear how Matos would propose cutting the police department budget while funding an academy, without affecting personnel. The vast majority of the police budget goes toward salaries and benefits for personnel.

In an interview for WPRI.com’s Pulse of Providence last week, Matos said every department — not just police — would likely have to take a haircut this year.

“I believe that we are probably going to be cutting all departments across the board, it’s just not just about cutting one department over another,” Matos said. She said she disagreed with calls by some activists to defund or abolish the police altogether.

“I don’t believe that is something feasible that can happen in a city that is in an urban city like Providence right now,” Matos said. “We can’t abolish the police because we don’t have something else that we’re going to replace it with right now.”

The council has been discussing and hearing testimony from social service organizations to potentially divert funds from police for certain mental health or other 911 calls that don’t necessarily require police response.

“The mayor believes that city leadership across branches of government should be held accountable for making responsible budgeting choices that are responsive to our communities needs,” Crowell said. “Further politicizing this is not productive or solution oriented.”

Elorza’s office has commissioned an audit of the public safety department that is being conducted by PFM and funded by an anonymous donor secured by the city. Recommendations are expected to be released in January that could help city leaders determine where to cut police spending.

Matos has been critical of the decision not to disclose the donor paying for the PFM study, though she said she looks forward to seeing the recommendations.

“It will give more trust from the public and also from the police department if it is clear from the beginning that it is not anyone with any particular interest behind this,” Matos said. “Even if they come back with good recommendations, there’s always going to be that doubt about, ‘OK, but who’s paying for this, what is it that they want to accomplish?'”

Elorza’ press secretary has confirmed that the mayor knows who the donor is, but that the funder wants to remain anonymous, a practice she argued is “not uncommon” with philanthropy supporting public projects.

