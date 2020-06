PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Eyewitness News reporter Brandon Truitt was able to speak with Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza this morning in response to the violent scene in Providence overnight.

”From what I’ve heard the police did an incredible job,” Elorza said. “It could’ve been a whole lot worse.”

Elorza plans to hold comments at 8 a.m. Watch live on FOX Providence and on WPRI.com.

In the above video, Brandon also shows the extent of damage in Providence.