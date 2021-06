PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza lauded the pick of the interim superintendent but said no leader “is going to be able to turn around this district with the existing contract.”

In the video above, Elorza – a guest on WPRI 12’s Newsmakers – expresses his frustration that the state has not unilaterally overhauled the contract since the R.I. Department of Education took control of the district.