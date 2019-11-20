Elorza: Celebrate small businesses this holiday season by shopping locally

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The city of Providence will soon be kicking off its 5th annual “#ThinkPVD” holiday campaign — encouraging residents and visitors to support small businesses.

Ahead of Small Business Saturday on Nov. 30, Mayor Jorge Elorza said the campaign will encourage holiday shoppers to give back by purchasing gifts at any of the city’s small businesses and restaurants.

“Our small businesses are the backbone of our economy and while we shop this holiday season, let’s remember to give back to them,” Elorza said.

This holiday season, Elorza said year-round discounts at participating businesses will be available to shoppers through the city’s municipal card system, IDPVD.

“We have some of the best locally operated businesses, some that have been in neighborhoods for decades, and I encourage residents to visit some of these great shops from bakeries to boutiques to find that perfect presents for your friends and family,” City Council President Pro Tempore Michael Correia stated.

This year’s #ThinkPVD campaign is highlighting a new plant-based food hall and marketplace, called “PLANT CITY.”

Owner Kim Anderson said her business has served 200,000 guests in its first five months of business in Providence.

“Many of our guests travel to Providence from near and far to enjoy our 3 sit-down restaurants and bars, Cafe & Bakery, Coffee Bar, Marketplace, Annex event space and Community Cellar – hosting events, classes, and speakers,” Anderson said.

Shoppers can also find vintage and artisan gifts at the Providence Flea Market. According to Flea Market Manager Maria Tocco, the market will be expanding to the WaterFire Arts Center for the holidays.

“Our thriving small-business community is the beating heart of Providence Flea,” Tocco said. “That community comprises hundreds of artists, makers and proprietors who create and curate for us all year long. The holiday season is one of the most impactful on the survival of these businesses, especially the smallest among them.”

The City’s Art, Culture and Tourism will also be offering unique gifts at their two-day celebration Dec. 7 and 8.

Throughout the holiday season, Elorza said the city will offer up to two hours of free parking every day from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. beginning Nov. 29 through Jan. 1.

Free parking will be available in the following commercial districts: