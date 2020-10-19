Elmhurst neighborhood residents demand more help from police amid recent uptick in violence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence has experienced a recent uptick in crime, prompting a gun buyback event over the weekend, followed by a community meeting in the Elmhurst neighborhood.

This comes as Providence City Council President Sabrina Matos is at odds with Mayor Jorge Elorza over how to approach policing in the city.

Dozens of residents who live in the Elmhurst neighborhood gathered outside the Robert Kennedy Elementary School Sunday morning to share what they are experiencing and demand more help from police.

Less than 12 hours before the meeting, Providence police say there was another shots fired incident on Metcalf Street. No one was hurt, but one man was arrested after a rifle was reportedly found at the scene.

“If a resident sees something, they have to say something and our public safety department has relationships in the community,” Providence City Councilman David Salvatore said. “Those relationships are going to be important for solving a lot of the issues happening across Providence.”

Residents described shots fired outside their doors, into their homes, car break-ins, drug deals, and fear of those crimes.

“I’m just told to file a police report and then it never gets followed up on,” one resident said.

“More police presence. That needs to happen,” Linda Jabren said. “I think putting more information out on these gangs. You’ve got arrests.”

Providence police officers said they are overworked and understaffed, and in Elmhurst, there are four cruisers total dedicated to the neighborhood.

Police said it is difficult to always be where the crime occurs.

“Driving around randomly, doesn’t matter where they are in the city, they spot one of the people they’re feuding with and they open fire,” police said.

other neighbors are asking why Mayor Jorge Elorza was not at the meeting. Salvatore has been vocal about leaders uniting behind this effort.

“This war of words that’s happening between the city council president and the mayor. That needs to stop,” Salvatore said. “That’s not how we create solutions.”

12 news asked the Mayors office about Elorza’s absence.

A spokeswoman said that while Elorza couldn’t attend, “we are working closely with community leaders to do neighborhood and community-based outreach through our police department to keep our residents safe and prevent future crime.”