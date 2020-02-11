EG woman accused of defrauding friends, relatives to be sentenced

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — An East Greenwich woman will learn how much time she will spend behind bars Tuesday morning after pleading guilty to charges of defrauding “her closest friends and family members” of $4.8 million.

As Target 12 reported last week, federal prosecutors are recommending Monique Brady, 45, spend more than a decade behind bars, saying she has shown a complete lack of remorse for her actions.

The sentencing memorandum filed last week in U.S. District Court says this request is above the recommended guidelines because of “the insidious nature of the defendant’s long term fraud scheme.”

Last July, Brady pleaded guilty to wire fraud, obstruction of justice and identity theft.

Brady’s attorney is asking for a much lighter sentence, saying that her client is “determined” to make up for what she’s done.

Prosecutors say Brady solicited investments for various renovation and cleanup projects at 171 properties, and she admitted 98 were fake.

Last week, U.S. Attorney Lee Vilker says the government has identified 23 people who collectively lost $4.8 million to Brady.

Prosecutors say victims never did any due diligence on Brady’s claims because they had a close relationship with her.

While federal prosecutors are looking for 121 months — or just over 10 years — Brady’s attorney, Joanne Daly, is asking the court for three years in prison, followed by three years probation.

Daly says Brady knows she has “utterly betrayed the people who trusted her including her own family.”

Brady has been behind bars since last year. Prosecutors asked the judge to prepare for a lengthy hearing because there are several people who said they want to make a victim impact statement in court.

Sentencing begins at 10 a.m. at federal court.