Ed commissioner issues initial order to take over Providence schools

PROVIDENCE, R.I — Rhode Island Education Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green has issued her preliminary order to take over the Providence Public Schools, paving the way for the final takeover this fall.

The 122-page order, which is part of the legal process to invoke the 1997 Crowley Act, is being sent to Mayor Jorge Elorza, the Providence City Council, the Providence School Board and interim Superintendent Fran Gallo.

The order says the commissioner plans to “exercise all powers and authorities currently exercised by the Providence School Board and superintendent, as well as all powers and authorities currently exercised by the mayor of Providence and the Providence City Council as it pertains to PPSD and its schools.”

Those four parties will have 30 days to object to the order at a “show cause” hearing on Sept. 13.

“I don’t expect for the city, at least for my office, to object,” Elorza said during a July taping of WPRI 12’s Newsmakers. “We need to do something radically different to bring about transformational change.”

Infante-Green has said she plans to install her own superintendent once the state has full control of the schools. The state will not have control by the start of the school year on Sept. 3.

The state takeover was proposed in the wake of the Johns Hopkins report, released in June, that described abysmal academic conditions and poor building conditions in Providence schools.

