Ed commissioner denies formal role for students, parents in state takeover

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – After several hours of testimony, Rhode Island’s education commissioner denied a motion by student groups and parents to “intervene” in the state takeover of Providence Public Schools.

The groups wanted to be included in a “show cause” hearing on the takeover set for Friday, but RIDE said only the mayor, School Board, City Council and superintendent could be part of that legal proceeding and object to the plan.

None of those four parties chose to object to Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green’s order to take control of Providence schools.

The student and parent groups, represented by attorney Jennifer Wood, argued for several hours that having public forums and seeking community input was not enough. The groups wanted a formal seat at the table when it coming to forming a turnaround plan for the Providence school district, but said they do not oppose Infante-Green taking control of the district.

“There’s a dire urgency for us to move forward,” Infante-Green said before denying the motion. “We will be working together to create the plan.”

But the groups said a promise from Infante-Green that they would be included in the plan is not enough, especially if the state takeover continues past the time when Infante-Green is education commissioner.

“If they fail this, they will fail for generations,” said Maggie Mian, a mother of four children who attend Asa Messer Elementary and West Broadway Middle School. She said she wanted to make sure that “we are heard…not just the mayor, the City Council.”

Lawyers for RIDE argued that the order to take control of the schools, released in August, does include language to include parents and students.

“Before, during, and after the development of such a Turnaround Plan, the State Turnaround Superintendent and/or other designee(s) shall engage, be accessible, and be responsive to students, parents, families, educators and the public broadly,” the order states.

Infante-Green is interviewing candidates for the “turnaround superintendent,” but has not released any names of finalists yet.

“We don’t even know who that is,” Mian said. ‘We don’t even have a say in who that is.”

“It cant be engagement, it can’t be community forums,” said Chanda Womack, the executive director of the Alliance of Rhode Island Southeast Asians for Education (ARISE). “It needs to be, ‘come to the table and help us create the state takeover plan.'”

Domingo Morel, a Rutgers University professor and Providence native who wrote a book on state takeovers, also testified in favor of allowing the students and parents to intervene.

“It’s pretty odd that a whole city and all the political institutions have decided not to object to the takeover,” Morel said. “That’s pretty odd.”

After denying the motion, Infante-Green began the formal show cause hearing on the order to takeover the schools. Three City Councilors –Rachel Miller, Helen Anthony and Kat Kerwin — plan to testify at the hearing about their concerns.

Council President Sabina Matos attended the hearing but does not plan to speak.

Mayor Jorge Elorza, Superintendent Fran Gallo and School Board President Nick Hemond did not attend the hearing.

This is a developing story and will be updated.