PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence is bringing back a program launched by former Mayor Jorge Elorza to help keep kids busy and fed this summer.

Mayor Brett Smiley announced the return of Eat, Play, Learn PVD on Tuesday.

The program provides free meals to kids under 18 at schools, parks, recreation centers, and pools starting June 26.

All-day summer recreation camps are also returning, officials said. Close to 2,000 slots will be available and they’ll cost $5 per week.

Additionally, the city’s summer learning program will begin on July 10. Free breakfast and lunch will be available for eligible students, along with transportation.

Photo: Joshua Wheeler/WPRI-TV

Teens looking for work will also have access to 700 summer jobs starting at $15 per hour by going online to PVDSummerJobs.com.

“We know that what students do in the summer and outside of school can have big impacts on their long-term academic success,” Smiley said. “That’s why I am proud to be working with so many community partners to provide Providence families with quality summer programming opportunities that will provide youth enriching educational experiences.”

Sign-ups for the programs will be available at the upcoming Summer Opportunities Fair on Saturday, April 29, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Providence Career and Technical Academy. Families can also sign up online starting that day.

Visit the program’s website to learn more.