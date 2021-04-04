Easter Mass welcomes back parishioners to churches

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — It was certainly a different feel at Mass at the Cathedral of Saints Peter and Paul in Providence this year compared to last year.

One year ago, people could only watch the service from the safety of their homes. This year, churches are back open for service up to 75% capacity with parishioners hopeful it will be back to 100% soon enough.

Couples greeted each other as they entered the Cathedral, summarizing their last year, and their joy in resuming the tradition of beginning Easter with mass.

“I went here on Friday for the Mass on Good Friday, but it’s been pretty limited for the last year,” said parishoner Giovanni Cicione. “This church is a very special place to us and we’ve missed being here for a whole year and we just started coming last week so we’re very grateful to be back to Mass.”

After all, church isn’t just about prayer, but also community, which this past year has lacked.

“An important part of being Christian and an important part of being Catholic is our faith community, so it is really nice that people can come back together again and I think that people have missed that, they’ve been longing for that, and I think they’re ready for it,” said Bishop Thomas Tobin.

No reservations were needed, so with a cap at 75% capacity inside, parishioners arrived early to secure a seat.

“It’s nice just to be in the community and see people out and happy and enjoying people’s company and it’s certainly something we’ve missed,” Cicione added.

You can watch the full East Mass Cathedral of Saints Peter and Paul here.