PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The message surrounding Easter is always hope and that was especially true this year being the first time since before the pandemic that parishioners could go to Easter Mass at the Cathedral without having to wear a mask and without any restrictions on where they could sit.

“It’s a message ever old and ever new that Jesus has been raised from the dead.”

As if to say “He is Risen”, heavenly sunbeams shone through stain glass and onto the altar below at the Cathedral of Saints Peter and Paul in Providence, while the music of a full choir and orchestra filled every crevasse, matching the joyous mood.

Many of the pews were filled with parishioners grateful to be celebrating this most Holy Christian Day, just as they did before the pandemic.

Some did opt to wear a mask, as COVID cases tick up again in parts of Rhode Island and part of the country.

But compare that to last Easter at the Cathedral where blue dividers separated parishioners, with capacity capped at just 75%.

That was considered an improvement from 2020 when people could not attend Easter Mass in person, only watch it.

“People have been returning to church in great numbers. And that too is a source of great hope and encouragement for us and I think they feel comfortable, they feel more peaceful this year than certainly they have in the last couple of years, and so that’s encouraging for all of us.”

Bishop Thomas Tobin, who celebrated the Mass on Sunday, said he noticed more people in attendance throughout Holy Week, pointing out another reason to celebrate Easter Mass in person this year.

“We’re celebrating our 150th anniversary, so for 150 years, the Church and the Diocese of Providence has been here celebrating, proclaiming Easter, the message of Easter, that Jesus has been raised from the dead and that resurrection of Christ, that believe in his new life is the foundation of our faith.”