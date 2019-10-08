East Side businesses sound alarm over permanent closure of Gano Street exit

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Business owners in Fox Point and the East Side of Providence worry the proposed permanent closure of a highway exit will take a toll on their shops and restaurants.

Exit 3, the Gano Street exit off of I-195 westbound, has been closed for more than a year.

It was supposed to be a temporary closure, but this summer the Rhode Island Dept. of Transportation (RIDOT) announced it’s seeking to permanently close the off-ramp and reroute traffic over the Henderson Bridge.

Some business owners in Providence tell Eyewitness News the temporary closure has already harmed them.

“Maybe I lost 10 percent or more of my customers,” said Tony Cabral, the owner of the Central Meat Market on Gano Street.

Cabral said sometimes he doesn’t pay himself to cover for the lost revenue.

Merchants are now planning to send another letter to RIDOT imploring the agency to reconsider its plans. An online petition to keep the exit open already had more than 600 signatures.

A spokesman for RIDOT tells Eyewitness News the agency is actively meeting with the community and will consider all input as it moves from the concept stage of these projects and into the design stage. RIDOT is also said to be performing numerous traffic studies for both projects.