East Providence to implement plastic bag ban

Providence

by: Emily Jones,

Posted: / Updated:
plastic bag_1559166112803.jpg.jpg

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — East Providence will soon become the 12th Rhode Island community to ban single-use plastic bags.

The ban is set to go into effect on Nov. 7 and will prohibit the number of plastic bags in retail stores. City officials are encouraging businesses to begin distributing reusable bags.

Councilwoman Anna Sousa proposed the ban back in May as an effort to curb litter, protect marine life and reduce greenhouse gas emissions and solid waste.

Read in Full: Plastic bag banDownload

“A clean ocean and marine life are of the utmost importance for us in Rhode Island being that we are the Ocean State,” Sousa said. “Finally banning plastic bags is just one of many actions needed to protect our environment and the animals that live in it.”

Mayor Bob DaSilva said he’s in favor of the ban.

“Single-use plastic bags not only have a negative impact on our environment because they clog drains causing flooding and are the main component of landfill litter, but they also kill wildlife and cost cities millions in recycling fees,” DaSilva said.

Businesses who don’t comply with the ban will first receive a warning, followed by fines of up to $300 for repeat offenses.

Anyone who has questions about the ban can contact DaSilva’s office at (401) 435-7500.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Don't Miss

Don't Miss Community Events

More Community

Target 12

Live Cams