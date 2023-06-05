EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The city of East Providence is asking the community to participate in its annual Day of Portugal celebration on Monday.

The Portuguese flag will be raised at City Hall at 1:30 p.m.

Gov. Dan McKee and East Providence Mayor Bob DaSilva are expected to be in attendance.

The Day of Portugal is officially celebrated on June 10.

In Portugal, it’s officially called “Dia de Portugal, de Camões e das Comunidades Portuguesas,” which translates to “Day of Portugal, Camões, and the Portuguese Communities.”

The day is to remember the death of poet Luís de Camões, who is recognized as the country’s greatest national icon.