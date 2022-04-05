EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — East Providence has launched a brand new workforce development program geared toward the city’s teenagers and young adults.

The program is specifically for residents ages 16 through 24.

The city said a total of 50 jobs will be filled through the program, which is funded by the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).

“East Providence’s youth are our future,” Mayor Bob DaSilva said. “We want to give our East Providence youth the opportunity to build on their workforce development skills through interviews and resume-building while also giving our city’s young adults exposure to the many different functions of city government including parks, recreation, engineering, library, public safety, clerks and more.”

The program will be offered starting in May and will run through August, though the city said it could extend the program based on job availability. Those who participate in the program will be offered hourly rates of anywhere between $13.50 to $15.

The city said the pay rate is based on experience.

Applications for the program will be accepted through April 25. Anyone who’s interested can apply by clicking here.