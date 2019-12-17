East Providence to choose winner of lottery for brand new home

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — One lucky family will be chosen to move into a brand new, single-family home in East Providence Tuesday night.

Mayor Bob DaSilva launched a lottery for the home last month — hoping to provide a new place to live for a veteran and his or her family. Even though veterans have priority, non-veterans were also invited to apply.

The lottery was made possible by the city’s Community Development Office. Whoever wins the lottery will either pay $600 a month in rent or 30% of their monthly income.

The home, located at 47 Payette Street, was recently remodeled and features newly installed hardwood floors, windows and lighting fixtures. It offers off-street parking and is located near the high school, senior center and the city’s shops and restaurants.

The deadline to apply for the lottery was Dec. 6. The drawing will be held Tuesday night at the East Providence City Council meeting.