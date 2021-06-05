East Providence Senior Center open as cooling center

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The East Providence Senior Center will open as a cooling center for the potential heatwave Sunday through Tuesday.

People can visit the cooling center on Sunday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. to stay safe from the heat.

Then on Monday and Tuesday, city officials said the senior center, as well as the Weaver and Riverside library branches will act as cooling centers.

The following locations and hours are for Monday and Tuesday:

East Providence Senior Center — 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Weaver Library Branch — 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Riverside Library Branch — 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Masks are required to be worn by non-vaccinated individuals at all locations.