East Providence residents to weigh in on proposed development near golf course Tuesday night

Providence

by:

Posted: / Updated:

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Community members can weigh in on plans to transform land near an East Providence golf course Tuesday night.

The East Providence City Council is holding a public hearing regarding rezoning and a comprehensive plan amendment with developer Marshall Development LLC, about land owned by Metacomet Property Company LLC.

Marshall Properties is asking the city to rezone undeveloped land near Metacomet Country Club, potentially for retail or residential development near the golf course.

The proposal isn’t sitting well with some residents, who fear if the city approves the rezoning, they won’t get a say in what’s developed there.

Over the weekend, members of the group “Keep Metacomet Green” voiced their concerns after mailers went out to them about what the project would entail. They’re concerned about traffic and a loss of wildlife since the new development would destroy the quality of life in the surrounding neighborhoods.

A spokesperson with Marshall Properties says it has since committed to only residential development near residential neighborhoods, plus keeping 50% of the land undeveloped.

The developer is also pledging to perform a number of impact studies prior to building, on things such as traffic and wildlife.

Tuesday night’s meeting will be held in person at Martin Middle School, in addition to being streamed on Zoom at 6 p.m. Public comment will be taken.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Dan Yorke State of Mind: Dan's Daily Update

DYSOM 8/7/2020: Ricardo Pitts-Wiley

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

Community Events & Happenings

More Community
Live Cams on WPRI.com

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour