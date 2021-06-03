East Providence residents claim noise from Providence is so loud, it shakes their homes

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — East Providence Mayor Bob DaSilva is one of many residents who’s frustrated with the loud music coming from Providence.

“I was in my home, and I live in the middle of the city, and I could hear it in my bedroom,” DaSilva said. “It was incredible.”

12 News has received dozens of complaints from viewers about the noise, which many claim is keeping them up at night. Some residents have even said the music is so loud, it shakes their homes.

“The music plays all night long, until 6 a.m.,” one East Providence resident said.

Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza told 12 News Wednesday he is working with DaSilva to address these complaints and determine where the noise is coming from.

“This was an issue for us two years ago and we simply worked together and we shut it down,” Elorza said. “It just takes some coordination, letting us know when they hear it, and we will send officers out and we will shut it down.”

But DaSilva said it will be difficult for officers to pinpoint exactly where the music is coming from.

“It’s hard to find the people responsible because they’re mobile,” he said. “There was a location off of Allens Avenue where they used to go, but we aren’t sure if they still use that location.”

While a business owner on Allens Avenue claims this isn’t an issue anymore, others told 12 News that the majority of the noise originates on Broad Street.

DaSilva is urging residents to report the noise to police if they hear it. He reassured everyone that putting an end to the noise is a top priority for both the East Providence and Providence police departments.

“Please take into consideration that other people have to work very early in the morning,” an East Providence resident said. “It affects our lives greatly.”