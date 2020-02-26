East Providence residents can weigh-in on speed camera proposal

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The public will have a chance to weigh-in on whether speed cameras should be installed in East Providence school zones.

The city council unanimously voted to look into installing the cameras last month. At that meeting, Mayor Bob DaSilva called speeding a “constant source of complaint from the community.”

According to DaSilva, the city is considering using all of the money generated by the program to enhance public safety.

So far, the city has only installed speed signs to collect data in school zones. The decision on whether or not to install speed cameras will be heavily based on the results from the signs, DaSilva said.

If the proposition is approved, East Providence would be the third Rhode Island community to install the cameras. Providence was the first community to install them with Pawtucket following.

“We can absolutely learn from whatever mistakes they made,” DaSilva said. “But what I have seen when I drive in those communities now is people drive at the speed limit.”

DaSilva says he expects city officials to receive the school-zone sign data in the next couple of months.

Residents will get the chance to join the debate Wednesday night at 7 p.m. in City Hall.