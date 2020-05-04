East Providence receives $100K to build splash park

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) has awarded a $100,000 matching grant to East Providence to construct a splash park at Pierce Memorial Field.

Sens. William Conley and Valarie Lawson, the splash park will be a welcome addition to Pierce Field which is already a “great recreational resource enjoyed by the community.”

“This will make it an even better place for families, and provide an opportunity to cool off when it gets hot without making a trip the beach,” Lawson said. “So many Townies, including myself, have fond memories at Pierce Field, and the splash park is likely to become a highlight of summer and childhood in East Providence.”

Conley added that while everyone has been social distancing and staying home for weeks, the news that this slash park is going to be put in will provide hope to the community.

“We’re all dreaming about getting outside and enjoying our neighborhoods again, and a new splash park is really something to look forward to,” Conley said.